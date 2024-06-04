Damage CTRL member shares cryptic message following WWE RAW

Damage CTRL has been an integral part of WWE for some time now. Dakota Kai, a faction member, recently shared a cryptic message on social media following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Damage CTRL was one of the most dominant heel stables on SmackDown. However, the faction members moved to the red brand during the 2024 Draft following WrestleMania XL. Unfortunately, they have failed to replicate their success on RAW, having already lost several matches.

The frustration due to constant losses has been visible in IYO Sky's recent behavior. The former WWE Women's Champion snapped and destroyed the locker room last week on RAW. During the latest edition of the red brand's show, she attacked Lyra Valkyria backstage, the superstar who defeated her in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

After the show, Dakota Kai took to X/Twitter to share a cryptic message. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion noted that she loves all the signs and loves them. Damage CTRL's Asuka had also shared a cryptic update ahead of RAW, potentially teasing her return amid a hiatus due to injury.

You can check out Dakota Kai's update below:

"I see all the signs & I love them🖤," she wrote.

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai opens up about her journey as a professional wrestler before joining WWE

Dakota Kai had made a name for herself even before her joining the company, following her impressive performances across several wrestling promotions. The Damage CTRL member signed with WWE in 2015.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Dakota Kai talked about her journey before joining the Stamford-based company. She explained how she got into professional wrestling and started training in 2007. Kai further stated that she never thought she would wrestle for the Global Juggernaut:

"I was completely enamored with the athleticism, the theatrics, and everything. I started watching it every week, and I began training in 2007, which feels like so long ago [...] I completely fell in love with it, and from there, I was maybe doing a show a month back home [New Zealand], and then opportunities started popping up in terms of going to Australia and going to Japan for a couple of tours. I never really thought at any point that I would ever make it here. [...] I never thought that I would make it [to WWE] until I eventually got that tryout, and it was very much a whirlwind experience for sure," said Kai. [From 09:13 to 10:26]

The Damage CTRL members have looked out of sorts after kicking Bayley out of the faction. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the heel stable.

