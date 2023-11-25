Damage CTRL member shares a three-word message ahead of Survivor Series 2023

A member of SmackDown's leading faction, Damage CTRL, recently shared a message on social media heading into Survivor Series: WarGames.

Damage CTRL recently picked up unprecedented momentum after Asuka and Kairi Sane joined the heel stable. Despite visible tension between the group leader, Bayley, and the rest of the members, the faction is a force to reckon with. They are scheduled to face the team of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi at the Chicago premium live event in a WarGames Match.

The leader of Damage CTRL, Bayley, took to her Twitter account to share a message with fellow superstars and the entire WWE Universe. Considering the stipulation and the magnitude of the occasion, the Grand Slam Champion shared her feelings regarding the importance of the event:

"Big night tonight," Bayley wrote.

Only time will tell which team stands tall by the end of the night. Looking at all the talent involved and considering the internal tension growing within the faction, the match promises to be an entertaining watch.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis hints at potential Damage CTRL breakup

During a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Nick Aldis hinted at a potential turn by members of Damage CTRL. The 37-year-old believes that adding new talents results in a shift in the dynamic of a group.

The former IMPACT star also talked about the visible tension between Bayley and the rest of the members during certain segments.

"Every time a new personality comes into the equation, the dynamic shifts, and we are all looking for the same thing. We are all looking for respect, we are looking to make money, and if you are a competitor in WWE, you are looking for championship gold...Most of the time, you are left with no choice. Especially when you get towards the top, you have to go through people. And I would say that the situation with Damage CTRL is a little bit of an example of this," Nick Aldis said.

The SmackDown GM further stated:

"The air is thin at the top, as they say, and Bayley might have been, you know, su*king a bit too much of that air herself, and now she has started to look around and go, wait a minute, these guys are making moves unilaterally here, and now I'm sort of left having to make a decision...I understand politics, I understand the emerging dynamics between people. I understand, certainly from a talent's point of view, what's really going under the surface, right? Like I understand that deep down, everybody is a target. It just depends on the timing."

