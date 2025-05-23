Damian Priest accused of trying to end WWE star’s in-ring career

Damian Priest has been involved in a heated feud with another WWE star. He has been accused of trying to end this latter's in-ring career.

Damian Priest has had the better of Drew McIntyre for the better part of the past year. It started at WrestleMania 40 when Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Their feud reignited at the Royal Rumble after Priest eliminated McIntyre. At Elimination Chamber 2025, Damian eliminated Priest again. The Scottish Psychopath then decided to take out his frustration on the former World Champion the following week on SmackDown.

As a result, both men faced off against each other in a Street Fight at WrestleMania 41. Their feud continued after Mania into Backlash 2025 when Priest and Drew McIntyre competed for the United States Championship. During the match, Priest took Drew out by slamming him through a table. Now, both men will step inside a Steel Cage at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ahead of this match, Drew posted a clip of himself where he went on a rant for a couple of minutes about Priest. He claimed that the former Judgment Day member has made a lot of money off his name, just like he did to other people like Rhea Ripley and Bad Bunny. He also claimed that Priest tried to end his career at Backlash by slamming him on the concrete floor.

JBL predicts the winner of Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event

When Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre clashed at WrestleMania 41, the latter came out on top. Hence, Priest is in search of a win over his arch rival, and he will do whatever it takes to get his hand raised this Saturday.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL predicted that Priest will win at Saturday Night's Main Event since WWE will try to keep their rivalry even to protect both men.

"Give me Damian Priest," JBL said. "I think they'll balance it out. The old booking is you kinda figure out a way to keep both guys [strong] because they love both guys. I know they're trying to keep both guys strong. I don't know that because I don't have any inside knowledge on this, but I've been in the business for a long time. You got two guys you wanna keep even. It just seems like they're gonna do something to keep it even." [2:07:12 – 2:07:35]

It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious at Saturday Night's Main Event.

