Damian Priest breaks silence after warning from Judgment Day member

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, tension within The Judgment Day continued to rise after Rhea Ripley warned Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Taking to Twitter, Priest finally broke his silence.

At the upcoming Payback premium live event, Priest and Balor will be challenging for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships when they square off against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The Eradicator claimed that if her stablemates didn't walk out as the new champions, there would be major changes within The Judgment Day.

Taking to Twitter, Damian Priest posted a photo of Vin Diesel's iconic Dominic Toretto character from the Fast & Furious series. Toretto is committed to his family in the Fast & Furious movies, hence, Priest referenced the same.

Check out Priest's tweet:

Rhea Ripley put her Judgment Day stablemates on notice following her confrontation with Damian Priest and Finn Balor

Rhea Ripley put both Damian Priest and Finn Balor on notice amid the recent tension between both men.

The Eradicator wants both of her stablemates to get on the same page and dethrone Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens as the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Taking to social media, Ripley sent out two bold messages. In her first message, Ripley doubled down on her statement from RAW. She wrote:

"Did I make myself clear?"

The reigning Women's World Champion then took to Twitter to send out another bold message. Ripley tweeted:

"This is MY World. You’re lucky to be living in it."

At the upcoming Payback premium live event, Ripley herself will be in action against Raquel Rodriguez. She will defend the Women's World Championship against the 32-year-old following a heated feud between the two women.

Ripley also played a crucial role in Rodriguez and Liv Morgan losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

