Damian Priest brings out 60-year-old legend for his entrance at WrestleMania 41

Damian Priest got a special entrance for his Sin City Street Fight match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 41. He brought out a 60-year-old legend to do the honors for him.

Quite a few superstars are getting special entrances for WrestleMania 41. On Saturday, relative newcomer (and WWE Women's Champion) Tiffany Stratton got a special entrance for her WrestleMania debut, with WWE using holograms for a Barbie-themed entrance. On Sunday, Bianca Belair got a special entrance, even sharing a wholesome moment with her stepdaughter.

Damian Priest also received a special entrance, with legendary metal guitarist, the 60-year-old Kerry King, playing for the former World Heavyweight Champion during his entrance at WrestleMania 41.

Kerry King was a part of the legendary Thrash Metal band Slayer and was considered one of the faces of the band along with lead singer Tom Araya.

Priest has ties to the band Slayer and even named his "South of Heaven Chokeslam" move after the band's namesake song and album.

It was an incredible entrance suited to Priest, and also suitable for the fact that he was heading into a Steet Fight at the grandest stage of them all against one of the most vicious superstars in all of WWE.

