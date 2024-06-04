Damian Priest calls female WWE star "red flag" for her recent actions

WWE Superstar Damian Priest recently took to social media and threw shade at the 29-year-old female star. The Archer of Infamy has questioned Liv Morgan's motives after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

This week on the Red brand show, the Women's World Champion addressed kissing Dominik Mysterio after retaining her title against Becky Lynch. After Dom Dom confronted Morgan, she once again attempted to seduce the male star, but Finn Balor told her to back off from Rhea Ripley's Latino Heat.

Following RAW, the former NXT North American Champion shared a clip of Liv Morgan liking all of his Instagram posts. As per the caption, Dirty Dom was bummed out by the former Riott Squad member's actions.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion weighed in on Instagram stories to support his fellow Judgment Day member. Damian Priest warned Dominik Mysterio to stay away from Morgan and referred to her as a "red flag" for flirting with him.

Check out the screengrab of The Archer of Infamy's comment on his Instagram story below:

Konnan details why Damian Priest is frustrated with The Judgment Day in WWE

Ever since Rhea Ripley has been off WWE TV due to a shoulder injury, Priest has seemingly stepped up for the role of leader of the Judgment Day faction. However, the stable is falling all over the place with JD McDonagh not being able to take care of Braun Strowman and Dominik being involved with Liv Morgan.

While speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan revealed that Damian Priest would turn face and part ways with the Judgment Day due to his frustration with the group:

"Not only that, why did he [Damian Priest] push [JD] McDonagh and the other guy [Finn Balor]? Why did he push them? He's always questioning Dominik [Mysterio] about what he's doing. It almost looks to me like they're just getting ready to turn this guy face, bro! He doesn't trust [Finn] Balor anymore. He's always frustrated because they're not getting the job done, whether it's Braun Strowman or whoever it is. I just think there's been a slow burn, and they're ready to turn him face," Konnan said.

You can watch the video below:

As of now, The Archer of Infamy is set to defend his WWE world title against Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle on June 15, in Scotland. It will be interesting to see if The Scottish Warrior manages to get the job done and become the new champion in his native country.