Wrestling veteran details why Damian Priest is frustrated with The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest has been trying to hold the fort since Rhea Ripley's absence on Monday Night RAW. Recently, Konnan detailed the reasons behind The Archer of Infamy's growing frustration with his stablemates.

The Judgment Day has drastically changed as a faction since its initial days under Edge's leadership. However, the faction is all over the place on Monday Night RAW after Rhea Ripley went on a hiatus from the promotion.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan detailed why World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has become increasingly frustrated with The Judgment Day. The veteran claimed that Priest would turn face and part ways with the faction due to an increasing lack of trust in the other members of the heel group.

Trending

"Not only that, why did he [Damian Priest] push [JD] McDonagh and the other guy [Finn Balor]? Why did he push them? He's always questioning Dominik [Mysterio] about what he's doing. It almost looks to me like they're just getting ready to turn this guy face, bro! He doesn't trust [Finn] Balor anymore. He's always frustrated because they're not getting the job done, whether it's Braun Strowman or whoever it is. I just think there's been a slow burn, and they're ready to turn him face," Konnan said. (17:50 to 18:23)

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest will defend his title at WWE Clash at The Castle 2024

Damian Priest received a massive push on WWE's main roster when he captured the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. The Archer of Infamy became the second person to cash in the money in the bank contract at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The 41-year-old successfully defended the title against Jey Uso at the Backlash France Premium Live Event. However, The Judgment Day has spread too thin on Monday Night RAW as the members are involved in multiple feuds.

Expand Tweet

Regardless of it, Damian Priest is set to face Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash at The Castle in Scotland. It will be interesting to see if Priest leaves Glasgow with the coveted title.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.