The plot has continued to thicken on WWE RAW, as Liv Morgan's plan to seduce Dominik Mysterio is coming together. The Women's World Champion kissed the Judgment Day member last week, with the two having an in-ring confrontation tonight.

Morgan stated that she wanted to take everything from Rhea Ripley before cornering Dirty Dom for another kiss, only for Finn Balor to stop her. This happened later on RAW too, when Liv Morgan stopped Braun Strowman from attacking Dominik Mysterio. She is in full pursuit of the second-generation star.

The mind games didn't stop after the show, as Morgan spent over an hour liking all of Dominik's posts on Instagram. The younger Mysterio posted a screen recording of his notifications, showing that he was annoyed, and asked the Women's World Champion one simple question:

"Really😒?" - Dominik Mysterio to Liv Morgan after she liked all of his Instagram posts.

It remains to be seen what Dirty Dom's true feelings are. He said he was unfazed, only to be caught smiling on RAW. Whatever happens between him and Morgan, the pop for Rhea Ripley's WWE return will be gigantic. She is set to come back from her injury as a fully-fledged babyface.

Is Dominik working with Liv or do you believe him? Leave your thoughts using the discuss button!

