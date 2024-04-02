Damian Priest cashing in MITB contract on newly crowned champion at WrestleMania looks likely, says veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes Damian Priest could cash in the Money in the Bank contract for a "lower belt."

The Archer of Infamy has held the briefcase since July last year but has failed even to threaten the reigns of Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns. The star's credibility as the Money in the Bank holder is at an all-time low and many believe he will be unsuccessful in his attempt to cash in the contract.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that he sees Damian Priest going after a midcard title such as the United States or Intercontinental Championship. The former WWE writer then agreed with the host that Priest is likely to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on Sami Zayn after the latter dethrones Gunther at WrestleMania XL.

"I almost think he’s gonna cash it in for a lower belt.” [53:28 onwards]

Damian Priest has had many opportunities to cash in on Seth Rollins but the Judgment Day star's booking as the Money in the Bank briefcase holder has been abysmal, to say the least.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Vince Russo thinks Tony Khan does not care about AEW ratings. Check out his comments below.