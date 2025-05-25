Damian Priest channels 2022 Judgment Day during his match against 2-time WWE Champion at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre have been feuding for a while now. The two stars seemingly settled their feud in a steel cage match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Scottish Warrior attacked the former Judgment Day member before the latter could even enter the cage. McIntyre tossed several chairs into the ring and hit his opponent with a few chops. Priest planted the former WWE Champion face-first onto the mat with a flatliner and hit a superkick.

Drew McIntyre ran into a kick in the corner and sent Damian Priest face-first into the cage. The heel tried to escape, but The Archer of Infamy stopped him. Damian hit McIntyre with a kick and successfully did the South of Heaven chokeslam for a two-count. Priest tried to escape but got dropped with a superplex.

Drew McIntyre nailed his rival with a Claymore and went for the cover, but only got a two-count. The two stars traded shots, and The Scottish Warrior went for another Claymore but missed. Priest planted McIntyre with a South of Heaven for a nearfall.

He then attacked the latter with a steel chair. Priest used the chair and injured McIntyre's throat. He then did the Con-Chair-To and walked out of the cage, winning the match. The move was created by Edge, who also formed The Judgment Day.

When The Rated-R Superstar was kicked out of the group in 2022, Damian Priest used the move against him. Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, was also on the receiving end of a Con-Chair-To by The Judgment Day at that year's Extreme Rules.

