Damian Priest details major challenge that awaits him at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Damian Priest scored a massive win at Clash at the Castle. The Judgment Day member is now looking forward to another major challenge in the form of a former champion at SummerSlam.

The Archer of Infamy locked horns with Drew McIntyre in a championship bout at the premium live event. During the opening moments of the match, Priest got his ankle tangled in the ropes. The 41-year-old, however, kept on fighting and retained the title after receiving an assist from CM Punk.

After the show, Damian Priest was asked about his next opponent, Gunther. The World Heavyweight Champion acknowledged the challenge posed by The Ring General and praised the latter for his in-ring work. However, Priest claimed he was ready to beat the record-breaking former champion:

"I'm the World [Heavyweight] Champ. I'm going to face Gunther at SummerSlam. Look, we all know how good he is in the ring. His IC title run was historic. So, I get it. I get the challenge that he is going to be. But again, please tell me I can't beat him. Please tell me I can't beat Gunther. Because I can't wait to shove that one down everybody's throats as well at SummerSlam," he said. [From 18:48 to 19:45]

You can watch the entire post-show press conference below:

For those unaware, Gunther defeated Randy Orton in the final to win the King of the Ring tournament in Jeddah last month. Besides the crown, he also earned an opportunity to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

Damian Priest fired brutal shots at Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland

There is no love lost between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. The latter cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on The Scottish Warrior at WrestleMania XL to win the title. Following the cash-in, McIntyre has often referred to the Judgment Day member as a transitional champion.

During the Clash at the Castle kickoff event ahead of their championship clash, Damian Priest fired back at the challenger while stating that he was honored to be a World Champion:

"Drew [McIntyre] talks a lot. That's all he does. That's all he's good at anymore. That's the only thing keeping Drew McIntyre a WWE Superstar. So, as far as calling me a paper champion, look, I'm honored to be the World Champion... And you know what? If there is one thing I'm embarrassed about is the fact that this clown held the title for five minutes," said Priest. [From 00:47 onwards]

Former WWE Champion CM Punk made a surprise return to cost McIntyre the title match in front of the latter's home crowd. It remains to be seen what lies ahead in the heated rivalry between the two top stars.