Damian Priest fires brutal shots at Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle

Damian Priest is scheduled to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The Archer of Infamy recently fired brutal shots at The Scottish Warrior ahead of the premium live event.

McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. Unfortunately, his joy was short-lived as Damian Priest made his way to the ring to cash in his Money In The Bank contract after the newly crowned champion was attacked by CM Punk. The Judgment Day member grabbed the opportunity with both hands and pinned the Scotsman to win the title.

Ahead of their championship clash on June 15, the two WWE Superstars came face to face at the Clash at the Castle: Kickoff event. During the show, Michael Cole asked Priest to share his opinion on McIntyre calling him a "transition champion." In response, the 41-year-old stated that he was honored to be a World Champion and fired shots at his opponent in front of a hostile crowd.

"Drew [McIntyre] talks a lot. That's all he does. That's all he's good at anymore. That's the only thing keeping Drew McIntyre a WWE Superstar. So, as far as calling me a paper champion, look, I'm honored to be the World Champion... And you know what? If there is one thing I'm embarrassed about is the fact that this clown held the title for five minutes," said Priest. [From 00:47 onwards]

Former WWE writer unhappy with the stipulation set for Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre defeated Finn Balor in a singles match. As a result, The Judgment Day members are barred from ringside for Damian Priest's title match at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo stated that the stipulation made no sense. The 63-year-old further questioned Priest having the authority to make such a call and not Adam Pearce.

"Damian Priest sets up with Drew McIntyre, 'You're gonna wrestle Finn Balor tonight, and if you beat Finn Balor, then Judgment Day is gonna be barred from ringside at Clash at the Castle.' Why are they allowed ringside anyway? This is the WWE. That right there off the bat to open the show makes zero sense. So Damian Priest decides whether Judgment Day is allowed to hang out around the ring, not Adam Pearce? That is so ridiculously lame," said Russo. [From 03:20 onwards]

In the absence of The Judgment Day, McIntyre will be the favorite to win the title on his home turf. However, there is also a possibility that CM Punk might make a surprise appearance at the premium live event to cost Drew the match.