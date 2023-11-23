Damian Priest could dethrone Seth Rollins during the Survivor Series WarGames match, suggests former writer

The men's Survivor Series WarGames match is expected to feature a few swerves, and one of them could be Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, as noted by Freddie Prinze Jr.

The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre will take on a stacked babyface team comprising Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, and Seth Rollins. While the traditional WarGames match is expected to be a brutal affair, there could also be a few unexpected booking twists.

While previewing Survivor Series on Wrestling with Freddie, the former WWE writer suggested an idea where Damian Priest dethrones Seth Rollins during the WarGames match.

Freddie Prinze Jr. pictured a scenario where Rollins is in a one vs. two situation against The Judgment Day early on in the match, leaving the door open for Damian Priest to cash in his contract on a vulnerable champion.

While Prinze Jr. wasn't sure whether it was technically feasible, he loved the possibility of Priest winning the world title and continuing to compete in the WarGames showdown.

Prinze Jr. clarified that he personally found his proposal to be quite bad, as he noted below:

"You know what would be crazy? Na, that wouldn't work. That's just a bad idea. But what if Priest cashed in on Seth Rollins in the WarGames match? Would that even be possible? Like, if Seth was the first one in and there were already two of The Judgment Day in there. Do they both just whoop his a**, and Damian Priest just cashes it in and becomes world champion, and the match just continues? That's pretty sick, but it's a shi**y idea. But, I told you I'd share the bad ones, too, anyway." [6:02 - 6:32]

Freddie Prinze Jr. shares his prediction for the women's Survivor Series WarGames match

With a smaller match card than most premium live events, the focus is mainly on the two WarGames bouts at Survivor Series.

While the men's lineup is pretty star-studded, the women will look to overshadow their male counterparts as their teams are also quite strong on paper.

Damage CTRL, which now has the recently returned Kairi Sane in its ranks, will face Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch. Freddie Prinze Jr. expected the talented performers to deliver an entertaining spectacle, adding that he foresaw Bayley's crew emerge victorious.

"These women are going to go in there and kick the living cr*p out of each other, and it's going to be tons of fun. I'm going with the heels. Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi, and Asuka will win the women's WarGames match." [From 11:50 onwards]

