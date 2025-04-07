Damian Priest is forming new team with 2-time WWE Champ after split with Rhea Ripley, says veteran

Damian Priest may be about to form a new team with a very unexpected star after his split with Rhea Ripley. A veteran has commented on it.

Vince Russo joined Dutch Mantell and Mac Davis for this week's episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. Ever since being split from Rhea Ripley thanks to the Transfer Window, where he was brought to SmackDown, Priest has been alone and faced his share of issues, with the biggest one yet being Drew McIntyre. Now, that may change according to Russo.

He said that Drew McIntyre, who is a two-time WWE Champion should get the win over Priest and that the win should end in him putting Priest over as well, and showing him respect. Russo added that he wanted the pair of them working together as a team after that, with their grudge against the same people being at the top of the card.

"After Drew wins, he puts Damian Priest over. And now, all of a sudden, these two guys have a bond, how it's always the same old guys on top and it never changes. And now, it's like him and Damian Priest are working together. (26:07 - 26:38)

Dutch Mantell also agreed with this and said that putting McIntyre over was the sensible move. He laid out how the new team could form, describing the Scottish star saving Damian Priest from a beatdown by other stars. He added that they were both great singles stars but together they'd have a better place in WWE, than they would have individually.

"Put Drew over, cos he's a veteran. Let it go a couple weeks. Let Damian get into it with a couple heels and they are beating the living cr** out of him. And no one expects Drew to help him, but Drew comes down there and gets them off of him. And then tell story, that I may have lost the match, but this guy got guts. And that will make him I think. Then you have a new team, you have new talent. It's not the same over and over and over again. You create something almost out of nothing. They are both singles, but I don't know if you have room for two singles. (27:01 - 27:50)

If this pans out to be the case, with the two of them working together, it would make for a formidable team that any star would be hard-pressed to beat.

