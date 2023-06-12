Damian Priest has some insulting words for 37-year-old former champion ahead of their clash on RAW

Damian Priest has some choice words for a former champion ahead of their clash on RAW this week.

Ever since Randy Orton's injury, Matt Riddle's push seems to have come to a standstill. He was involved in a few storylines but nothing major came off it and he spent the better part of the last few months off television.

When he returned to television, however, his star power wasn't the same. Despite being put in the storyline with The Bloodline, Riddle was a mere afterthought. In fact, he was the one pinned during their six-man tag team match against The Bloodline.

However, Riddle will have a chance to redeem himself when he faces Damian Priest this week on RAW. But it looks like the Archer of Infamy has some choice words for Riddle.

Priest took to Twitter to call Matt Riddle a "piece of sh*t" ahead of their bout on RAW this week.

"And I still believe you're a PO[shit emoji]! #IWillRise #LiveForever."

You can check out the tweet below:

Konnan feels WWE is grooming Damian Priest to be a top guy

Ever since joining Judgment Day, Damian Priest's career has taken off. He has shown a lot of growth and potential and has been featured in some of the biggest matches on RAW.

Priest even recently got his first singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins. It's clear that WWE's creative team is high on Priest to be the top guy in the company and it looks like Konnan feels the same too.

During a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan stated that WWE is probably grooming Priest to be a top guy since he's done a great job with everything they've given him.

"He's got it to be a top guy. I don't know if it'll be this year. They're probably grooming him, you know. But he's done a great job with everything they've given him." [15:21 - 15:34]

Damian Priest will look to get back into the world title picture with a win over Matt Riddle this week on RAW. On the other hand, Riddle has a point to prove when he faces Priest.

Why do you think will win tomorrow on RAW? Sound off in the comments section.

