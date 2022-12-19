Damian Priest of Judgment Day has delivered a warning to Street Profits ahead of this week's edition of WWE RAW.

WWE announced Damian Priest and Finn Balor of Judgment Day will be squaring off against the Street Profits tomorrow night on RAW. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio will likely be causing havoc during the match while at ringside.

Priest took to Twitter to warn Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins ahead of the tag team match tomorrow at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa:

"Just heard the news! Tomorrow night, the Profits get cooked by #TheJudgmentDay ⚖️ #WWERaw," tweeted Damian Priest.

Rhea Ripley on working with Damian Priest in WWE

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley apparently always wanted to work with Damian Priest but had no clue that it would happen.

Rhea and Damian are both currently in the Judgment Day faction on RAW. Ripley has seemingly become the leader of the group after Edge was booted out and recently recruited Dominik Mysterio to the stable.

In a recent interview with Metro, Ripley wondered if anyone in WWE creative had watched both superstars discuss working with each other in interviews and decided to make it happen in reality:

"I think it was just creative. I don’t know if they’ve seen interviews that we’ve done online. I don’t know if they really look at that stuff, because we’ve both talked about it when we’ve had interviews. But at least I know I haven’t brought it up to them at all. I don’t know if Priest did, but I didn’t. I think it was just a happy accident, really." (H/T Metro News)

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch recently had a staredown on RAW and the wrestling world went crazy over it. It will be interesting to see when Becky and Rhea meet in the ring down the line.

