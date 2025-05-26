Damian Priest and Jey Uso spotted with a new female WWE star - it's not Rhea Ripley

Damian Priest and Jey Uso have now been spotted with a new female WWE star, and it turns out that it was not Rhea Ripley. Ripley is known for her friendship with Priest, and has previously intereacted with Jey Uso quite a few times.

Damian Priest has shared a picture on his Instagram stories, where he's been photographed with Lola Vice and Jey Uso. The three of them are seen hanging around in front of a resort or hotel, enjoying the sun. Whether this will lead to a future team of the three of them is uncertain, but it would make for an intriguing group. Vice is not on the main roster as of yet.

Uso was involved at the Saturday Night's Main Event show, where he was attacked by John Cena. Meanwhile, Damian Priest was also involved in a Steel Cage Match, where he defeated Drew McIntyre, and put him out of action for the foreseeable future as well. Rhea Ripley has her own feuds and has been split up from Damian Priest for now, with Priest being sent to SmackDown.

Lola Vice, meanwhile, was not involved at NXT Battleground tonight, so she was presumably hanging out with Priest and Uso, given their free night. The coming night on RAW will reveal whether the star is also being called up to the main roster and whether she will be involved with either of the two stars.

While Damian Priest has put away his opponent, Jey Uso has a bigger feud coming up

The end of Jey Uso's match came thanks to John Cena trying to interfere and help Logan Paul beat him. In the end, Cody Rhodes' arrival stopped that from happening.

Instead, the four stars ended up in a brawl. Now, it seems that all four stars will get the chance to put their differences aside at Money in the Bank.

At the event, John Cena will team up with Logan Paul to face the returning Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

