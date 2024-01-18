Damian Priest, Liv Morgan, and other wrestlers react to WWE star's personal update

A WWE star recently shared a personal update on social media amid his wife's continued absence from the company. The name in question is Corey Graves.

The 39-year-old, along with his wife Carmella, welcomed a son on November 8, 2023. The former NXT Tag Team Champion skipped the next two Friday shows to be with his wife and newborn. Graves returned to the commentary table on the SmackDown before Survivor Series: WarGames.

Carmella, on the other hand, has yet to make her return to WWE. The former Women's Champion has been absent from television since her pregnancy announcement, with her last in-ring appearance coming in March 2023. The former Money In The Bank Winner put in an impressive performance against Bianca Belair in a singles match that the EST won.

Corey Graves recently took to Instagram to share a personal update. He posted multiple pictures and video clips featuring himself and his wife. The couple seemed to be enjoying each other's company at the Snipes Key sandbar.

Several talents from the wrestling business reacted to Corey Graves' Instagram post, including Damian Priest, Bobby Lashley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Maxxine Dupri, Natalya, and several others.

Corey Graves explains how he got his current WWE role

Graves started his journey in WWE as a talented in-ring performer in the developmental brand. He won the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Adrian Neville in June 2013. However, concussion issues forced him to retire from in-ring competition in late 2014.

The Stamford-based company realized his potential, and instead of releasing Graves from his contract, WWE instead gave him the role of a pre-show panelist. He later became a commentator on the main roster.

Speaking with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Corey explained how he got to his current role.

"I did the independents like everybody. I was regular in this arena, I wrestled here a million different times for EPW, and CZW a few times I think. I started at the ground up and I kept grinding and grinding, travelled internationally, and finally got my foot in the door at WWE, and then the story from there everyone is familiar with. I got hurt, and it turned out to be a bit of a blessing in disguise because hopefully I can do this for a long time," said Graves.

What are your thoughts on Cory Graves' journey so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

