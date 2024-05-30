Damian Priest to lose his title to 6'4" star at SummerSlam, analyst says

Damian Priest has been sitting at the top of the WWE mountain on the red brand since WrestleMania XL. However, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts thinks The Archer of Infamy's fairytale run with the World Heavyweight Championship could end soon.

The Judgment Day member will put his title on the line against Drew McIntyre at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, which happens to be in the home country of The Scottish Warrior.

The winner of that match will face the King of the Ring winner, Gunther, at SummerSlam in Cleveland.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said CM Punk will once again cost Drew McIntyre a chance to reclaim the WWE World Heavyweight Championship:

Trending

"I think we're going to get Damian Priest beating Drew McIntyre in Scotland and the reason that I think that is because what better final blow for CM Punk than to cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at the Clash at the Castle? Now CM Punk has done everything that he possibly can do to ruin things for Drew McIntyre. If we are elevating SummerSlam like we said we were elevating SummerSlam, the SummerSlam match is Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk," Roberts said.

The WWE personality thinks The Archer of Infamy will have a significant title reign by SummerSlam, where he will drop his title to The Ring General:

"Why not give Damian Priest this longer title reign, so he's got the opportunity, not just like a fluke, you know, briefcase cash in Money in the Bank holder. But a real champion who held the title from Wrestlemania all the way to SummerSlam and just as his reign is really getting established, just as we're recognizing, you know, what Damian Priest is the real deal. He's got the biggest challenge of his life and that's the story going into SummerSlam...Gunther beats Damian Priest. Gunther Becomes the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam," (13:47 - 16:34)

Check out the full episode below:

Damian Priest could lose more than his title by SummerSlam

Liv Morgan kissed Dominik Mysterio to end the most recent episode of RAW on a cliffhanger. The reigning Women's World Champion has been spotted backstage with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, leaving fans to believe the Judgement Day could split up soon.

Sam Roberts thinks all the members of Judgment Day except Priest will turn their back on Ripley when she returns:

"I think Damian Priest goes on the side of Rhea Ripley. I think that what we witness is Liv Morgan on her revenge tour destroying all the things that Rhea Ripley holds sacred except she's not able to get Damian Priest," he said.

Expand Tweet

WWE appears to have planted the seeds for a blockbuster match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley come SummerSlam. Whether Dirty Dom will turn on Judgment Day remains to be seen.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Notsam Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.