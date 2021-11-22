Damian Priest teases heel turn at WWE Survivor Series 2021

Damian Priest battled the 'King of Strong Style' Shinsuke Nakamura in the initial bout of WWE Survivor Series 2021. The RAW United States Champion Priest started off strong against Intercontinental Champion Nakamura from SmackDown. However, as the intense match progressed, things started to get out of hand.

With both brands colliding for supremacy, it was a high stakes match for both Nakamura and Priest. Unfortunately, the end of the contest proved to be slightly anticlimactic.

As the match advanced, Priest had clear control over Shinsuke but he found his focus distraught by the interference of Boogs and his guitar. Although the contest proved to be exciting for the WWE Universe, the elation was thrown out the window when Damian broke the guitar in half and assaulted Boog with it.

He then proceeded to knock out Nakamura with a broken half of the guitar. The ringside antics resulted in a disqualification and Shinsuke winning by default. This act of violence cost RAW a loss on the scoreboard and was a sign of things yet to happen for Priest.

Why Damian Priest's WWE United States Championship run is wilful in nature

Damian Priest bested Sheamus to earn the United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam in 2021. Although he cannot boast a momentous run with the title thus far, Priest has found himself in the good graces of the top brass because of his performance.

Damian has proven to be an important individual on the roster due to his in-ring skills and mentality. His spectacular talent, coupled with his potential, led him to the United States title, which appears to be a seemingly fine way to further his career.

Being the winner of the title at a huge event such as SummerSlam was indeed a statement made by the company that it has notable interest in the superstar.

The former North American Champion has been a credible competitor who has found significant success in NXT. WWE has never been negligent about pushing prospective superstars with the help of secondary titles and Damian Priest is the best example of that.

