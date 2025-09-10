Damian Priest makes interesting career announcement following SmackDown

  • home icon
By Ankit Verma
Published Sep 10, 2025 21:50 GMT
Damian Priest backstage on SmackDown (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

Former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest made a very intriguing career announcement after a major setback on WWE SmackDown. He suffered a massive loss last week on the blue brand.

The former member of The Judgment Day locked horns with Aleister Black in a one-on-one contest. The former NXT Champion attacked Priest during the latter's entrance. In a controversial finish to the bout, he floored the former member of The Judgment Day with a Black Mass for the win after shoving the referee into his opponent.

Earlier today, Damian Priest took to his X/Twitter account to announce a massive public appearance outside WWE programming. The 42-year-old revealed that he would host American thrash metal band Slayer's show at the Hershey Park Stadium on September 20.

"Slayer’s metal/wrestling connection is special. Their legacy is part of wrestling’s fabric, and metal owes them a lot. I’m honored to host Slayer’s show and bring wrestling to their world. 9/20 Hershey Park Stadium, PA. Tickets available at slayer.net," he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

It is a well-known fact that Priest is a big fan of metal music. He also shares a friendly relationship with Slayer's guitarist and songwriter, Kerry King, who played the guitar during his WrestleMania 41 entrance. The Archer of Infamy might host more shows and concerts for the band after the upcoming event.

Wrestling veteran comments on Damian Priest's ongoing feud on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about the ongoing rivalry between Damian Priest and Aleister Black on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

The veteran noted that he loved Priest's recent promo and was deeply invested in the feud. However, Russo added that the controversial finish to their match only meant that the feud was far from over.

"I do love the fact about the promo where he said, you know, he went away and he came back and nothing had changed. There was a little truth to that, and you know, that he basically came back, and it's the same stuff. He's in the same spot, but you know those are the things you got to really pick up on, man, because that's where the frustrations are coming through. An awkward finish with the ref spot, but this just tells me they're going to just continue on with this Priest and Black angle," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has in store for Damian Priest and Aleister Black's rivalry moving forward.

Edited by Ankit Verma
