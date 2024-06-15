Damian Priest makes surprising claim following WWE Clash at the Castle

The WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland PLE was headlined by Damian Priest retaining the World Heavyweight Championship over homegrown superstar Drew McIntyre. The defending champion has now made a very interesting claim about tonight's main event.

The Scottish Psychopath had the thunderous support of his countrymen, but CM Punk made a shocking run-in to prevent him from winning the gold. The former AEW World Champion has been on the shelf with an injury, but he provided a major update on his health and WWE return after the show.

It was no secret that Punk was in Glasgow as many fans saw him over the weekend. However, Priest says he had no idea The Second City Saint was at the OVO Hydro for tonight's PLE. The Archer of Infamy appeared at tonight's Clash at the Castle post-show and addressed Punk's involvement.

"I didn't even know he was here. I had no idea that he was gonna get involved... I found out, literally as I was walking out, that I saw him with the referee t-shirt on, and then I was told in the back what happened. As far as him being back... it's fine. He's a huge star, and we all know his accolades, we all know his resume. So, when he's back healthy, if he can still perform at a high level, and he earns his way... I would love to share the ring with him, but he's gonna have to earn it because I am the World Champ," Damian Priest said of CM Punk.

Punk and Priest have never wrestled, but they did share the ring in the WWE Royal Rumble this year as Priest entered at #26 and Punk was #27. They also had their issues during Punk's brief feud with Dominik Mysterio.