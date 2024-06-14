Potential return confirmed as absent WWE star spotted in Glasgow ahead of Clash at the Castle: Scotland

The main event of WWE's Clash at the Castle this weekend at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, was confirmed earlier today. World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest will defend the belt against hometown hero Drew McIntyre. Naturally, The Punisher has a major disadvantage, as the crowd is clearly in favor of the Scotsman walking out of the arena with the gold.

This was especially evident during the kickoff, where McIntyre opened up about his wife's emergency surgery and what she told him ahead of his big match. However, there was one other name that the Scottish fans surprisingly chanted: CM Punk.

It appears The Straight Edge Superstar has flown to Glasgow. Per Rami Hanna and BodySlamNet, Punk was spotted at the hotel where all the WWE talent is staying. He was also seen at the hotel's gym in the evening on Thursday, getting reps in, seemingly preparing to get involved in the main event on Saturday.

Drew McIntyre is the biggest hater of CM Punk, and The Scottish Warrior is headlining Clash at the Castle for the second time. Henceforth, it would be a very disappointing sight if Punk once again played a role in McIntyre's failure to regain the belt he held for five minutes at WrestleMania in April. If things get out of control on Drew's home turf, we might even see a riot.

Drew McIntyre makes some strong allegations against the former WWE and AEW World Champion

CM Punk being at the center of controversy is not surprising to any wrestling fan. People are well aware of his issues, but then again, that is also something that makes him special.

During a recent interview with The Indian Express, Drew McIntyre made some strong allegations about Punk voluntarily hurting him personally and professionally when he was younger.

"I can't stand him. We have history that people just do not know about yet. And maybe I go into details down the line. But he hurt me when I was younger, personally and professionally, and he's a genuinely terrible person. If you just take five minutes to do the research online, you'll see he's always been a terrible person, even really recently. Like, I'm not lying," he said.

McIntyre and Punk's issues began when the latter got injured during the Royal Rumble match in January. The two men have since traded barbs on social media and on WWE television.

Do you see CM Punk getting involved at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland? Hit the Discuss button and sound off.