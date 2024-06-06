Drew McIntyre advises CM Punk not to get involved at WWE Clash at the Castle; warns he'll get jumped

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has warned CM Punk not to interfere in the former's World Heavyweight Title clash against Damian Priest at the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. The marquee PLE will be staged in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15, 2024.

Punk famously cost The Scottish Warrior the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL, and McIntyre has not forgotten about it. During an exclusive interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, the former WWE Champion suggested The Second City Saint against doing anything to ''rock the boat,'' as there was a ''genuine chance'' of the latter getting ''jumped!''

"This is Glasgow. This is Scotland; this is different. I would strongly suggest not getting involved or doing anything to rock the boat during this show, as there's a genuine chance you'll [CM Punk] get jumped. I'm not even joking. And there's a genuine chance the security guards won't stop them because they're Scottish as well," Drew McIntyre said.

Matt Camp says CM Punk could come back from injury to win Money in the Bank

The annual Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is on the horizon, and fans are eagerly waiting to discover the possible contenders for the MITB briefcase Ladder Matches.

Former WWE host Matt Camp claimed that CM Punk could announce his participation in this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Best in The World has been out of action since January after suffering a torn tricep in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

During a recent episode of the Wrestling Show podcast, Matt Camp claimed CM Punk could win the Money in the Bank briefcase and then go after the World Heavyweight Title.

"Maybe [CM] Punk wins Money in the Bank, and he goes, 'You know what? I've done this twice before; I'll call my shot," he said. [36:00 - 36:05]

Punk has won the Money in the Bank briefcase twice (2008 and 2009) in his career. It will be interesting to see if the former Mr. Money in the Bank goes after the briefcase this time.

