Injured WWE star could return to action after 6 months, says Matt Camp, to win Money in the Bank

Over the next few weeks, WWE fans anticipate finding out who will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. A former WWE host suggested a top superstar could win the briefcase for the third time in his career.

The superstar in question is CM Punk. The Best in the World has been out of action since January, as he suffered a triceps injury during a spot with Drew McIntyre in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Former RAW Talk host Matt Camp believes the 45-year-old could now return to the squared circle after nearly six months of absence to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

On his The Wrestling Matt Show podcast, Camp claimed the two-time Money in the Bank winner could then call his shot against the World Heavyweight Champion:

"Maybe Punk wins Money in the Bank and he goes: 'You know what? I've done this twice before, I'll call my shot," he said. [36:00 - 36:05]

Matt Camp doesn't rule out another top WWE star winning Money in the Bank

Last Monday on RAW, Jey Uso declared himself in the Money in the Bank match, vowing to capture the briefcase. On his The Wrestling Matt Show podcast, Matt Camp addressed the former Bloodline member's announcement.

The former WWE host disclosed that although he does not prefer Uso to win Money in the Bank, he understands that it could happen due to him being over with the fans:

"Sometimes it's not about the work rate. If you're over and you're selling merch, that stuff's all secondary. He will go into that Money in the Bank ladder match as a favorite. There's a world where he could win that thing and I get that. I totally understand that," he said.

While CM Punk has held multiple world championships in the Stamford-based company, Jey Uso still dreams of winning his first singles title. It would be interesting to see if either would win Money in the Bank to earn a guaranteed title shot.

Who do you think CM Punk should challenge if he wins Money in the Bank? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

