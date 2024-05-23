WWE Hall of Famer makes interesting prediction about Jey Uso's future in the company

Jey Uso is currently one of the most popular superstars in WWE. Although he has not yet been successful in capturing a singles championship, a wrestling legend believes he eventually will.

The legend in question is John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL). The WWE Hall of Famer recently addressed Jey's defeat against Gunther last Monday on RAW in the semi-final of the King of the Ring tournament on The Bump. He pointed out that his loss was not because of his lack of talent. Instead, the 57-year-old claimed The Ring General's experience in singles competition made the difference.

Meanwhile, JBL predicted that Jey Uso would eventually become a World Champion. However, he stressed that the multi-time Tag Team Champion would have to gain the ability to finish singles matches:

"Jey Uso is a great talent. I believe that Jey Uso is going to be a world champion. I think Jey Uso is going to be a great world champion, but it takes a while to get there to be able to finish singles matches. Especially big singles matches, Gunther has that ability and I think that was the difference in this match. It was not necessarily ability, it was Gunther’s experience came out in this," he said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Jey Uso failed to win the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Backlash France

After defeating his brother, Jimmy Uso, at WWE WrestleMania XL, Jey Uso won a Fatal Four-Way match against Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre, and Ricochet to become the number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

At Backlash France, Main Event Jey challenged Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. Although he seemed close to capturing it multiple times during the match, Priest walked out victorious after receiving help from The Judgment Day.

Although Jey is currently on Monday Night RAW, many expect him to play a part in The Bloodline storyline. Some fans and experts predicted he would reunite with his twin brother Jimmy, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn to fight Solo Sikoa's team in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. It would be interesting to see if this scenario will happen.

