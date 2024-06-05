Major WWE star is the favorite to win Money in the Bank, says ex-host, after failing to dethrone Damian Priest

As Money in the Bank approaches, several WWE Superstars will attempt to capture the briefcase for a guaranteed title opportunity. Now, an ex-WWE host believes a top star would be the favorite entering the match.

The superstar in question is none other than 'Main Event' Jey Uso. Last month at Backlash France, he challenged Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the 38-year-old failed to capture the title after interference from The Judgment Day. Nevertheless, the former Bloodline member declared himself for the Money in the Bank match this past Monday on RAW. Ex-WWE host Matt Camp now believes Uso would be the favorite to win the briefcase.

On his The Wrestling Matt Show podcast, Camp claimed that Uso's entrance is more over than his matches. He explained that although his matches have been "okay," fans enjoy chanting "Yeet":

"I'm not surprised that Jey Uso and [CM] Punk have sold a bunch of merch. Jey's very over. I think Jey right now is way more over than his matches are if that makes sense. I think that they, when the bell rings, it's almost an afterthought because the entrance is over and he's maybe yeeting up to a fault. You know, he tried to do the yeets like the whats last night and that wasn't necessarily all connecting but they wanna say it, they wanna chant it, they wanna do his entrance. His matches have been okay," he said.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that he understands that the multi-time Tag Team Champion could win the Money in the Bank briefcase since he is over and selling merchandise:

"Sometimes it's not about the work rate. If you're over and you're selling merch, that stuff's all secondary. He will go into that Money in the Bank ladder match as a favorite. There's a world where he could win that thing and I get that. I totally understand that." [22:12 - 23:06]

Will Jey Uso become a World Champion in WWE?

Since joining the Stamford-based company, Jey Uso has held 10 tag team titles. However, he has never won a singles championship. WWE Hall of Famer JBL believes Main Event Jey will eventually become a world champion.

Speaking on The Bump, the former WWE Champion pointed out that Uso would be "a great champion." However, he still needs some experience to finish singles matches:

"Jey Uso is a great talent. I believe that Jey Uso is going to be a world champion. I think Jey Uso is going to be a great world champion, but it takes a while to get there to be able to finish singles matches," he said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

There could be several reasons Jey Uso should win the Money in the Bank briefcase. It will be interesting to see if the 38-year-old can succeed in doing so.

