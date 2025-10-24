Damian Priest makes surprising revelation ahead of WWE SmackDown

Damian Priest made a surprising revelation ahead of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. The former Judgment Day star has not been in action since his loss to Aleister Black in a Last Man Standing match on the October 10 edition of the blue brand.In an interview with Joez McFly of Jomboy Media, Priest was asked what he considered to be the best matches of his WWE career so far. He referenced his Street Fight against Bad Bunny at Backlash 2023, his rivalry against Finn Balor, and his match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania.&quot;My match against Bad Bunny is always going to be in that one. That, number one, I still think it was a great match, but also what it meant culturally was way more important. I loved my Street Fight with Finn Balor. I've been in a lot of Street Fights. So I was going to say my Street Fight with Finn Balor, and then in another unfortunate Street Fight loss was with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania,&quot; he said.Damian Priest complimented McIntyre as a &quot;megastar&quot; in the wrestling business and also gave a shout-out to Sheamus.&quot;Being that it's WrestleMania and getting to do that with there and with him, who is a megastar in our business. That was always going to be a cool one for me. For other Street Fights with like Sheamus that I've had, it was just the violent stuff that I really enjoyed,&quot; he added.You can check out the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZelina Vega helped Aleister Black defeat Damian Priest a couple of weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. Vega provided a distraction, and Black threw a fireball in Priest's face to escape with the victory.Damian Priest comments on a potential return to WWE for Bad BunnySmackDown star Damian Priest recently discussed the possibility of Bad Bunny returning to WWE for another match.In an interview with TMZ Sports, the former World Heavyweight Champion noted that the Puerto Rican star is welcome back in the company at any time. The popular artist is scheduled to perform during the halftime show for the NFL Super Bowl in 2026.&quot;Whenever he's ready. That's up to him, as far as when he's ready physically and mentally. Easy for me to say next week, but he has to be actually ready, and I know the way he is, he'd wanna do it properly and train properly. So, whenever he's down, he's always welcome,&quot; he said. . @gyokerezeeLINKNever forget Bad Bunny’s iconic WWE entrance in Puerto RicoIt will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Damian Priest in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.