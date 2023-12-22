Damian Priest, Maxxine Dupri, and other WWE stars react to CJ Perry's emotional update after surgery

Many WWE personalities, including Damian Priest and Maxxine Dupri, have reacted to former Stamford-based promotion star CJ Perry's (FKA Lana) emotional update after major surgery.

Perry started her career in World Wrestling Entertainment in 2013 as a manager of her real-life husband, Miro (formerly Rusev). She started competing inside the ring in 2016 and feuded with Brie Bella and Naomi. However, on June 2, 2021, Lana was released by the Stamford-based promotion.

She recently debuted in AEW on September 3, 2023, where her husband also performs after getting released by WWE in April 2021 due to the COVID-19-related budget cuts.

CJ Perry recently took to her Instagram to post an emotional update after successfully undergoing surgery. She wrote that the doctors managed to operate on her finger before the infection hit her organs and bones.

Many current and former WWE stars liked Perry's Instagram post, including Damian Priest, Maxxine Dupri, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, Chris Jericho, Matt Hardy, Big Show, Ivar, Torrie Wilson, and others.

You can check out a screenshot of their likes below:

Screenshot of stars' likes on CJ Perry's Instagram post

Ivar, Torrie Wilson, Indi Hartwell, Natalya, and others also commented on Lana's post.

Check out a screenshot of their comments below:

Screenshot of stars' comments on Perry's Instagram post.

Former WWE star CJ Perry sent a heartfelt message to John Cena

CJ Perry and John Cena recently met on the red carpet for The Iron Claw movie premiere. Following their meeting, Perry took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to the 16-time world champion.

She thanked Cena for teaching her much about the wrestling business while in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Thank you @JohnCena for teaching me so much about #wrestling, the business & storytelling while I was in @WWE. Go see @ironclawmovie @A24 #NeverGiveUp," Perry wrote.

Many fans want Rusev and Lana to return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future. What the couple has planned for their careers remains to be seen.

We at Sportskeeda wish CJ Perry a speedy recovery and hope she returns stronger than ever.