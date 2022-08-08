Damian Priest on the importance of Judgment Day "standing out" at WWE Clash at the Castle

Damian Priest opened up to 'The Metro' on the importance of Judgment Day to make an impact at WWE Clash at the Castle.

On September 3rd, 2022, Cardiff will host WWE's historic first Premium Live Event on UK soil in over 30 years, titled Clash at the Castle. It goes without saying that it's WWE's biggest and most important event in the UK. The Archer of Infamy is determined to make an impact along with his Judgment Day members at the event.

As of now, there are no official plans for the former United States Champion to be on the card nor for the rest of Judgment Day. But he hopes to "stand out" and make an impact on the show.

"If we can stand out in any way and the next day, everybody’s talking about the Judgment Day" - Damian Priest, via The Metro

Damian Priest teases a stacked card for WWE Clash at the Castle

As of now, only two matches have been officially announced for WWE Clash at the Castle. The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Undisputed Universal Title against the Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre. Liv Morgan will also be defending her SmackDown Women's Title against the Queen of Spades, Shayna Baszler.

Speaking about creating an iconic moment with The Judgment Day, the Archer of Infamy also unintentionally revealed that it will be a stacked card.

"Dream scenario is to create a moment that everybody’s talking about. Not just because we win a match or something – just something memorable on a night that’s already so special, and [there will be] so many great match-ups" - Damian Priest via the Metro

It is safe to assume that Judgment Day will be in a program with the Rated R-SuperStar Edge.

But what other major match-ups can we see at Clash at the Castle? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

