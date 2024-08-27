Damian Priest pays tribute to Sid Eudy (Sycho Sid) after his passing at 63

Damian Priest has paid tribute to Sid Eudy, also known as Sycho Sid, after he tragically passed away at the age of 63. On August 26, 2024. Eudy's son Gunnar announced his father's passing away due to cancer on his Facebook page.

Fans, wrestlers, and many renowned names in the pro wrestling world have reacted to the unfortunate news.

On Twitter/X, Priest shared a message honoring the late Eudy and quoted the former two-time WWF Champion.

"Masters and rulers of the world! #RIPSychoSid," wrote Priest.

On Monday Night RAW, Priest and Rhea Ripley confronted The Judgment Day. The Terror Twins ambushed Dominik Mysterio before Liv Morgan came to his rescue, as the Judgment Day duo narrowly escaped with Finn Balor.

Matt Camp discussed Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley's feud with The Judgment Day

At the SummerSlam premium live event, Ripley was betrayed by Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor betrayed Priest.

Speaking on The Wrestling Matt podcast, Matt Camp stated that the babyfaces needed to be removed to gain sympathy from the WWE Universe.

"We saw the new version of Judgment Day with Rhea and Priest at their feet. They got a lot on that group for two weeks, but it can't be like that all the time, especially when the numbers aren't in their favor. Are Priest and Rhea more powerful than them? Absolutely, of course they are. But babyfaces need to have some sympathy. They got to fight an uphill battle sometimes. They need to be able to get that revenge for the heels to get their comeuppance. You got to book that heat sometimes. That works," he said.

At Bash in Berlin, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley will face the duo of Dominik and Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match. The Terror Twins will aim to avenge their SummerSlam losses and betrayals.

