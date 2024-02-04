Damian Priest could put his MITB briefcase on the line against a 10-time champion on the RAW after WrestleMania 40, WWE legend says

A WWE legend recently shared an interesting scenario for the current Mr. Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, who won the briefcase at last year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London. The name in question is none other than Mark Henry.

The World's Strongest Man proposed that Damian Priest should put his briefcase on the line against his tag team partner, Finn Balor. The duo are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, besides being a part of The Judgment Day faction alongside Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

However, Balor and Priest have had some heated exchanges with each other since the latter won the Money in the Bank briefcase last year. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry believes the company should reignite the storyline and have Balor and Priest square off for the Money in the Bank briefcase on the RAW after WrestleMania.

"Of course, we have a briefcase out there, and now that you have all the titles lined up, you also have Priest come out, and he's getting ready to cash it in, and then you have Finn Balor come and start what they started about six months ago where he was interrupting Finn and Finn was interrupting him, and now you have a match for the main event of the RAW after Mania, and that would be the briefcase match." [16:30-17:25]

WWE's R Truth was close to joining The Bloodline before The Judgement Day

WWE legend R Truth recently revealed that he thought about joining The Bloodline faction before ending up as an unofficial member of The Judgment Day.

Speaking in an interview with Sporf, the former WWE 24/7 Champion revealed the following:

“I thought about joining The Bloodline, but they be tripping. That’s my other family; y’know what I’m saying? Big Uce, old Romy Rome, he be tripping. Me and Jimmy are cool, but they be [sic] having that family turmoil. And I like that family togetherness. I like to live, laugh, and love. The Judgment Day, we got [sic] that family bond. We love each other. I can’t leave The Judgment Day hanging, though, man. They need me," said Truth. [H/T Sporf]

R Truth's inclusion in The Judgment Day has been nothing but entertaining for fans. The former may be getting ambushed by the group every week, but he finds a way to come back and put a smile on our faces with his comedic character, which works well with the dominant faction.

