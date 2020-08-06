Damian Priest qualifies for NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at TakeOver: XXX

The picture for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match set for NXT TakeOver: XXX is becoming clearer and clearer by the week. After both Bronson Reed and Dexter Lumis qualified in the past two weeks, Damian Priest became the latest to do so with his victory over Oney Lorcan and the debuting Ridge Holland on the latest episode of NXT.

A new blend of NXT stars qualify for the Ladder Match

Although Priest, Reed and Lumis have qualified for the ladder match, it has been at the expense of some pretty big stars from NXT's history. Reed defeated both Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong in the first triple threat. Lumis toppled both Timothy Thatcher and Finn Balor in the second qualifying match.

Those results definitely lend credence to an "opportunity" that Keith Lee spoke about when he originally relinquished the title. Instead of mainstays like Balor, Gargano and Strong hovering around the ladder, several stars that haven't been Champions claimed spots in the ladder match.

In the most recent qualifying triple threat, each man proved that they belonged in the conversation as the next North American Champion. Both Holland and Lorcan had their moments during the heated triple threat.

THIS is how you make a debut on the black-and-gold brand!@RidgeWWE is going to fit in well here. #WWENXT #WeAreNXT @ONEYLORCAN pic.twitter.com/e7jnvydaXu — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 6, 2020

Although both Holland and Lorcan gave it their all, it was simply Priest's night to take. The Archer of Infamy defeated his two opponents and stamped his ticket for two weeks from this Saturday at TakeOver: XXX. Who will join him, Reed and Lumis as the next stars to grasp the opportunity of a lifetime?