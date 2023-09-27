Damian Priest reacts to heartwarming message from fellow WWE RAW superstar

Damian Priest has reacted to a heartfelt message from a fellow superstar on WWE RAW.

Last night on the red brand, Damian Priest and Finn Balor defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event. JD McDonagh interfered in the bout, and bashed Zayn over the head with a title, to help The Judgment Day retain the titles.

The Archer of Infamy had also captured the Money in the Bank contract at the premium live event in London on July 1st. Priest has a guaranteed future title shot at a time and place of his choosing, as a result of winning the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match earlier this summer.

Bronson Reed took to Instagram today to send a heartwarming message to Damian Priest on his 41st birthday. Reed demolished Alpha Academy's Chad Gable last week on the red brand, and followed it up with an impressive victory over Otis on last night's edition of WWE RAW. Reed sent Priest a birthday message today and The Judgment Day member shared it on his Instagram story as seen in the image below.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley claims Damian Priest is ready for the top spot in WWE

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley believes Damian Priest is ready to take Roman Reigns' place as the top star in WWE.

Priest has teased cashing in on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins several times on WWE RAW, but his fellow stablemate believes he is capable of dethroning Roman Reigns. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley praised her fellow stablemate and claimed that Priest is ready to take Reigns' spot.

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it." [5:39 – 6:03]

There was tension within The Judgment Day after Priest won the Money in the Bank Ladder match in July, but that appears to be in the past now. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar Damian Priest decides to cash in on, when he decides the time is right.

