Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Title reign to end after 69 days, says veteran, at the hands of WWE RAW Superstar

Damian Priest finally fulfilled his destiny when he successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XL.

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan, however, thinks The Archer of Infamy's fairytale run with the gold could end soon.

Damian Priest faces an uphill task this Saturday when he puts his World Heavyweight Title on the line against Jey Uso at Backlash in France. Should he retain his title, the Judgment Day member will head to Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland, which happens to be the home turf of Drew McIntyre.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan asserted that The Scottish Warrior will reclaim his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in front of his home fans on June 15:

"Yes. I have no doubt, and it's going to be cool to watch. You know, he's a heel like I think it's going to work. It's going to look good. It's going to feel good, yeah. And we saw how this could play decades ago with Bret Hart in Canada. Like it's no different, and it adds a whole different spin to all of this because it gives legitimacy to the heel that what they doing is right," Morgan said. [28:17 - 29:02]

Is Damian Priest breaking up with The Judgment Day?

The cracks have started to appear within The Judgment Day since WrestleMania XL. With Rhea Ripley on the sidelines due to injury, Priest doesn't seem to be getting along well with Dominik and McDonagh on RAW.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan predicted that WWE is eventually going to break up the villainous stable:

"Just seems like, you know, what they wanted to do they did. They made stars out of three of them. They made a star out of Dom, star out of this guy [Priest], star out of Rhea, and I think they're gonna separate them," he said.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold within Judgment Day in the coming week. Will Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh help Damian Priest defeat Jey Uso at Backlash? Or are they going to cost The Archer of Infamy his title? Only time will tell.

