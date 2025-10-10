Damian Priest's WWE star girlfriend reacts after Aleister Black and Zelina Vega unite in a shocking moment on SmackDown

Aleister Black and Zelina Vega have allied on WWE television, as the latter helped her husband beat Damian Priest. Priest's WWE star girlfriend, Lola Vice, has reacted to the Black-Vega alliance.Black and Priest had been feuding for weeks. They finally crossed paths on this week's SmackDown in Australia in a Last Man Standing Match. During the closing moments of the match, Vega intervened and pleaded with Priest not to attack her husband. The former World Heavyweight Champion was the victim of a fireball from Black, who then followed up with the Black Mass for the win.On X, Vice reacted to Black and Vega's actions and teased at the possibility of her helping Priest. She is currently signed to NXT and has been involved in the NXT Women's Championship scene.Check out Vice's reaction on X:Vince Russo wasn't pleased with Aleister Black's recent bookingVince Russo wasn't happy with Aleister Black's recent booking after he was distracted by Damian Priest and failed to win the WWE United States Championship from Sami Zayn.Speaking on BroDown, Russo had this to say about Black's booking:&quot;This is what I mean about this company. They're so ingrained inside the bubble, they don't realize how stupid this sh*t looks. Aleister Black, if he's a competitor, he's not gonna lose his attention because Damian Priest is ringside. This is what I mean. It's the same play over and over again. People want examples when I talk. Guys, here are examples. You got that example right there. Damian Priest is ringside, and that's gonna be enough to distract Black, which is total bullsh*t,&quot;While Black failed to win the United States Championship, things have certainly shaken up for him and Zelina Vega on SmackDown. The real-life couple's on-screen alliance has already become a hot topic to discuss among fans.