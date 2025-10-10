  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Damian Priest's WWE star girlfriend reacts after Aleister Black and Zelina Vega unite in a shocking moment on SmackDown

Damian Priest's WWE star girlfriend reacts after Aleister Black and Zelina Vega unite in a shocking moment on SmackDown

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 10, 2025 16:07 GMT
Aleister Black and Zelina Vega united on SmackDown (Image Credits: Netflix)
Aleister Black and Zelina Vega united on SmackDown (Image Credits: Netflix)

Aleister Black and Zelina Vega have allied on WWE television, as the latter helped her husband beat Damian Priest. Priest's WWE star girlfriend, Lola Vice, has reacted to the Black-Vega alliance.

Ad

Black and Priest had been feuding for weeks. They finally crossed paths on this week's SmackDown in Australia in a Last Man Standing Match. During the closing moments of the match, Vega intervened and pleaded with Priest not to attack her husband. The former World Heavyweight Champion was the victim of a fireball from Black, who then followed up with the Black Mass for the win.

On X, Vice reacted to Black and Vega's actions and teased at the possibility of her helping Priest. She is currently signed to NXT and has been involved in the NXT Women's Championship scene.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Vice's reaction on X:

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

Vince Russo wasn't pleased with Aleister Black's recent booking

Vince Russo wasn't happy with Aleister Black's recent booking after he was distracted by Damian Priest and failed to win the WWE United States Championship from Sami Zayn.

Speaking on BroDown, Russo had this to say about Black's booking:

"This is what I mean about this company. They're so ingrained inside the bubble, they don't realize how stupid this sh*t looks. Aleister Black, if he's a competitor, he's not gonna lose his attention because Damian Priest is ringside. This is what I mean. It's the same play over and over again. People want examples when I talk. Guys, here are examples. You got that example right there. Damian Priest is ringside, and that's gonna be enough to distract Black, which is total bullsh*t,"

While Black failed to win the United States Championship, things have certainly shaken up for him and Zelina Vega on SmackDown. The real-life couple's on-screen alliance has already become a hot topic to discuss among fans.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications