Damian Priest says WWE newcomer earned the locker room's respect last year (Exclusive)

Damian Priest has explained how the WWE locker room gladly welcomed a newcomer to the roster in 2021 despite having initial reservations.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny appeared on WWE television in the first four months of 2021. He teamed up with Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 in a match that was widely praised by fans.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Liam Power, Priest discussed his reaction when he found out he was working with the celebrity.

“Surprisingly, it was awesome,” Priest said. “When it got presented at first, of course I knew who he was, being from Puerto Rico and everything, but you never know. You hear all these stories about celebrities in this business and how they just come to promote their thing, they don’t treat it right, they couldn’t care less. Then here’s a guy, his main concern was not disrespecting our culture and what we do.” [4:38 - 5:06]

Bad Bunny’s debut was considered by many to be one of the best WWE in-ring performances by a celebrity.

Damian Priest believes his former tag team partner’s positive attitude and respect for the business were vital to his success.

“It was incredible,” Priest continued. “That was so cool. From day one, he was like, ‘Hey, is this okay? Can I do this? I don’t wanna disrespect anybody.’ I told him immediately, ‘You’re gonna be okay here. If that’s your attitude just walking in, you’re gonna be just fine.’ And sure enough he earned the respect.” [5:08 - 5:27]

WWE fans often boo celebrity guests, usually because they take up television time from their favorite superstars. However, Priest thinks Bad Bunny won over both the locker room and WWE’s loyal fanbase due to his impressive performances.

“Earning the respect of our fans is crazy because our fans are so specific in what they like and what they want and how they want everything,” Priest added. “But earning the respect of the locker room is even that much more special, and he did that. I don’t think there’s one person that had an issue with Bad Bunny being there, which is something.” [5:29-5:49]

Damian Priest on the WWE locker room’s initial view of Bad Bunny

Following his WrestleMania 37 success, Bad Bunny also participated in the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. He eliminated Dolph Ziggler and Sheamus before being thrown over the top rope by Brock Lesnar.

Damian Priest reiterated that while the locker room may have had doubts about Bad Bunny in early 2021, that is no longer the case.

“No matter what you do and how positive you seem to be, there’s usually somebody that’s like, ‘Urgh, [celebrities are] taking a spot,’ or whatever,” Priest said. “Not Bad Bunny. At first, of course, it was natural, but by the end everybody was complimentary and everybody was positive of his presence.” [5:50 - 6:08]

Bad Bunny will play a super-powered wrestler in Sony Pictures’ upcoming film El Muerto. Meanwhile, the 28-year-old’s WWE future is currently uncertain.

