Damian Priest sends four-word message to Bad Bunny following WWE RAW

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has sent Bad Bunny a three-word message following WWE WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

The Archer of Infamy finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to capture the title, but he decided to talk trash to CM Punk after the match. Punk attacked The Scottish Warrior and Priest quickly cashed in to become the new champion.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, The Judgment Day member delivered a message to his former rival. Bad Bunny hilariously reacted to Drew McIntyre losing the title at WrestleMania and Priest sent a message to the popular musician.

"Okay, I see you," said Priest. [From 32:01 to 32:04]

You can check out the full interview on The Bump in the video below:

Damian Priest comments on his match against Bad Bunny at WWE Backlash

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest captivated wrestling fans in Puerto Rico with an eventful Street Fight at Backlash last year. The Puerto Rico rapper picked up the win after the Latino World Order got involved in the match.

During his conversation on WWE's The Bump today, Priest was asked if he thought the momentum he got from Backlash culminated in him becoming World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania.

The veteran noted that was a fair assessment and noted that it led to him becoming the World Heavyweight Champion.

"That is a fair assessment. I think that match, what we did there, first of all, was way bigger and way more important than any win or loss. What we were able to accomplish in Puerto Rico was something that I will cherish forever. But yeah, that moment in Puerto Rico got me feeling like, 'I've got to keep going up and I can't stop. Tomorrow has got to be better than yesterday'. And today is [points to World Heavyweight Championship]." [From 32:27 to 32:57]

Damian Priest will now have a target on his back on RAW as the World Heavyweight Champion. Only time will tell how long the veteran will be able to hold onto the title moving forward.

