Damian Priest sends a heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley after she vacates the Women's World Title on WWE RAW

WWE Superstars Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley share a special bond as the two are the OG members of The Judgment Day. With Mami facing a minor setback in her career, The Archer of Infamy took it upon himself to cheer her terror twin with a heartfelt message.

Rhea Ripley suffered a shoulder injury during her brawl with Liv Morgan on WWE RAW last week and is set to be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. Mami also vacated the Women's World Championship this past Monday, and a new champion will be crowned on the red brand next week.

Rhea has received love and praise from the whole pro wrestling world since the unfortunate announcement. Damian Priest also recently shared a heartfelt picture of the two while sending a message to his fellow Judgment Day member.

Rhea Ripley revealed that ''Mami'' was Damian Priest's idea

Rhea Ripley has firmly established herself as one of the most prominent members on the WWE roster since turning heel and joining The Judgment Day. Rhea's on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio has also worked wonders for the duo's careers, with Mami helping elevate Dirty Dom to a new level.

During a recent interview, Ripley revealed that Damian Priest gave the Mami nickname to her.

"[Mami] was a [Damian] Priest thing. I went out there and came back after kneeing myself in the face and busting my front two teeth. I had braces for a week; it was great! I came back from that, and we came back on Rey's anniversary. That's where I decided to be a little menace and be myself, and I ordered an Eddie Guerrero shirt, and I came out with, 'I'm your Papi!' shirt, just to see what the hell was going to happen from that. That was a 'me' call and just me doing something that I thought was right, and I wanted to stir the pot a little bit. I started the whole Papi thing; I got told I couldn't be Papi, so Priest was like, 'Well, you're Mami!'" revealed Ripley. [H/T-Fightful]

Rhea Ripley is expected to be out until SummerSlam. Damian Priest, meanwhile, will be in action at the Backlash Premium Live Event, where he will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso.

