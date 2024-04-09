Damian Priest sends a message to his first challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

After the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE Superstar Damian Priest sent a message to the challenger of his World Heavyweight Championship. The name in question is Jey Uso.

At Night Two of WrestleMania XL, Priest successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre after the latter was attacked by CM Punk for talking trash. In the main event of today's RAW, McIntyre, Jey Uso, Ricochet and Bronson Reed battled in a fatal four-way match to determine the number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

For the most part, it looked like McIntyre was going to get another shot at the title. However, in the latter stages of the bout, Punk appeared out of nowhere to distract The Scottish Warrior. Jey took advantage of the situation and won the match. He is now set to challenge the Judgment Day member.

Following the show, WWE posted a digital exclusive interview with Damian Priest in which the champion sent a warning to Jey Uso saying that he was going to "beat the YEET" out of him.

"Main Event Jey Uso. Let me be the first to congratulate you on earning the first shot at my World Heavyweight Championship. But don’t get carried away with the celebration. Because when the match happens, I’m going to beat the YEET out of you," Priest said. [1:01 - 1:21]

Check out the full interview below:

WWE Superstar Bayley sent a message to Damian Priest after WrestleMania XL

Following their title wins at WrestleMania XL, Bayley took to Instagram to post a photo with Damian Priest. In her post's caption, she shared a story of how they first met each other and also mentioned that she was proud of The Archer of Infamy.

"I first met @archerofinfamy back in 2018 at the ECW Arena in Philly. I’ve never watched him before that but after just 1 match I wondered why he didn’t work for WWE yet. This dude can do it all, I can’t wait to see where this journey takes him next. My dude - I’m so proud. So happy for you. And like a big loser that I am, excited that we won titles on the same night, in the city we first met, at Wrestle F’N mania. 2024 ERA 🍻 #martinezrules," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Jey Uso and Damian Priest.

Please credit WWE's YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Who are you backing to win between Jey Uso and Damian Priest? Jey Uso Damian Priest 0 votes View Discussion