Damian Priest sends Rhea Ripley a message after he finds a new teammate in WWE; split with her earlier this year

Damian Priest has now sent a message to Rhea Ripley after finding a new teammate in WWE. The star has been alone since his split from Ripley earlier.

Yesterday, Damian Priest shared a photo with Jimmy Uso backstage and decided to talk about Jimmy's slip-up as he referred to the United States title as the US Tag title. Priest teased an alliance with Uso after the mistake and said that they could go after the US Tag Titles as well. Given that both stars have feuds with Drew McIntyre, a partnership between them on SmackDown appears to be a very real possibility now.

"Future 🇺🇸🤝🏻 @WWEUsos," he wrote.

However, Priest decided to send Rhea Ripley a message in the middle of this, calling her his best friend. The message was a shot at her, stating that he had tried his best to raise his best friend, but no matter what, she did not listen. He then tagged The Eradicator in that picture, making it clear what he thought of her.

Damian Priest was clear (Credit: Priest's Instagram)

The star had been on the same roster as Ripley since the two of them started in WWE, even arriving on RAW together. However, earlier this year, he moved to SmackDown, and as a result, they split up for the first time.

