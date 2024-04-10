Damian Priest sends six-word message after major WWE title win at WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar Damian Priest has finally done it. The Judgment Day member cashed in Money in the Bank, and he did it in style.

WrestleMania Sunday kicked off with a hard-hitting World Heavyweight Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. The Scottish Warrior won the belt after spending months chasing it, but only got to hold it for five minutes. The Judgment Day star sprinted to the ring immediately after CM Punk attacked McIntyre and cashed in his contract.

Taking to Instagram, Damian Priest has a short and sweet message, calling himself "King" after finally winning the World Heavyweight Championship. The 41-year-old wrestler recently admitted that it has only been two years since the time he feared for his job in WWE. Things have turned around for The Archer of Infamy:

"King of my world! All rise!"

The Judgment Day is now in possession of two World Championships in WWE, with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest on top of the mountain of their respective brand's roster.

Damian Priest discusses being compared to late WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall

Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter recently got to do an exclusive interview with the new World Heavyweight Champion.

During the discussion, Priest spoke about being inspired by Scott Hall, who was best known in the 1990s as Razor Ramon. The new World Heavyweight Champion had a positive outlook when it came to the WWE Universe comparing him to the late legend:

"Scott Hall was clearly one of my biggest inspirations. Growing up, I was a big fan of the Razor Ramon personality. So to me, being compared to him, in any way, shape, or form is an honor."

The Archer of Infamy has the Razor's Edge in his arsenal, something that he apparently asked permission from The Bad Guy to use.

"I use the Razor's Edge, which I was lucky enough to ask him permission to use and he blessed me with it, yeah."

Check out the entire interview below:

Watch the video clip above as Damian Priest comments on dissension within The Judgment Day, and R-Truth's involvement with the faction in the last few months. The latter was able to take the RAW Tag Team Championship away from Priest and Finn Balor at WrestleMania Saturday.

