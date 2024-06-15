Damian Priest sends a two-word message ahead of World Heavyweight Title match against Drew McIntyre

Damian Priest took to social media to send a two-word message ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match against Drew McIntyre. The star is not shying away from taking the challenge to the Scottish Warrior.

At Clash at the Castle: Scotland, McIntyre will aim to dethrone Priest and avenge his loss to the 41-year-old from WrestleMania XL. At The Grandest Stage of Them All, the Scotsman won the World Heavyweight Championship but was dethroned just five minutes and a few seconds into his reign after Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

On his Instagram story, Priest shared a two-word message, hyping up his upcoming title match against McIntyre.

"Game Day," wrote Priest.

Check out a screengrab of Priest's Instagram story:

Since winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, Priest has successfully defended the title against Jey Uso. At Backlash: France, he defeated the former Bloodline member in his only televised title defense.

Dutch Mantell has predicted Drew McIntyre to walk out as the new World Heavyweight Champion

Dutch Mantell believes Drew McIntyre will walk out as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Mantell recalled McIntyre's loss to Roman Reigns from the last Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, which occurred back in 2022.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell predicted that McIntyre would dethrone Damian Priest and continue his feud against CM Punk. He said:

"I think Drew, he lost at the last Clash at the Castle, right? He’s probably the biggest star they’ve got and I think he goes over. I think Drew walks out with the belt and another angle or he continues his angle with CM Punk."

Drew McIntyre is a former WWE Champion and also a former World Heavyweight Champion. At WrestleMania XL, he defeated Seth Rollins to win the world title. Shortly afterward, he mocked CM Punk, who was on commentary duty, leading to a brawl between both superstars, ultimately leading to the cash-in from Priest.

It remains to be seen who walks out with the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.