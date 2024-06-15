Major title run will be coming to an end after just 69 days at WWE Clash at the Castle, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Clash at the Castle match card will feature five title matches, with top names from RAW and SmackDown set to be in action at the upcoming premium live event in Scotland. Dutch Mantell, who recently appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, has predicted that a major title will change hands at the show.

Drew McIntyre is set to challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship after losing the title to the Judgment Day star at WrestleMania 40. The Scottish Warrior came up short at Clash at the Castle in Wales previously and would be hoping to redeem himself in front of his home fans this time.

Dutch Mantell also believes that Drew will walk out of WWE Clash at the Castle with gold around his waist. The WWE veteran added that he also sees McIntyre continuing his feud with CM Punk.

"I think Drew, he lost at the last Clash at the Castle, right? He’s probably the biggest star they’ve got and I think he goes over. I think Drew walks out with the belt and another angle or he continues his angle with CM Punk." [36:34 onwards]

Drew McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 where he defeated Seth Rollins. However, he ended up losing the title in five minutes as he was attacked by CM Punk after the match, leading to a cash-in from Damian Priest.

