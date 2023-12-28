Damian Priest shares his hilarious reaction to CM Punk's WWE return

Damian Priest has shared his hilarious reaction when CM Punk returned to WWE.

The 45-year-old was fired from All Elite Wrestling following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In 2023. Punk had previously gotten into a backstage brawl with The Elite following his rant at the All Out 2022. The controversial star returned to the company following the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 25, 2023.

The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre came up short in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series and certainly were not happy to see Punk return. WWE's official X account asked fans to share their reaction to the Straight Edge Star returning to the promotion.

Damian Priest reacted to the question and responded with a hilarious image. Priest shared a photo of Dominik Mysterio's face to illustrate his reaction to Punk returning, and you can check it out in his post below.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk defeats Dominik Mysterio at WWE Live Event

CM Punk competed in his first WWE match in almost a decade last night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The veteran had not competed in a match in WWE since the 2014 Royal Rumble match until his bout against Dominik Mysterio last night. Punk got a thunderous reaction from the crowd in Madison Square Garden as he made his way to the ring.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was ringside for the match and tried to help her stablemate emerge victorious. However, Punk got the Judgment Day member up in a Fireman's Carry and connected with the GTS for the pinfall victory.

Expand Tweet

Punk has officially signed with RAW and announced that he will compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month. It will be interesting to see if the veteran can win the Royal Rumble and go on to main event WrestleMania for the first time in his career.

Would you like to see CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia? Sound off in the comments section below.