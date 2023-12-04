Damian Priest shares hilarious rib on Judgment Day member

WWE RAW star Damian Priest has shared a hilarious rib on his fellow stablemate in The Judgment Day.

The heel faction came up short in the Men's WarGames match last weekend at Survivor Series. Cody Rhodes had gotten Damian Priest to refer to himself as the leader of the faction ahead of the bout, and The Archer of Infamy was concerned that the group would think less of him following the loss.

However, last week on RAW, Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor assured Damian Priest that would not be the case.

Another issue that happened to The Judgment Day was R-Truth invading their locker room. The veteran had been out of action for months with an injury but returned to the company in a backstage segment at Survivor Series.

Last week on red brand, the veteran was spotted eating a jelly roll in The Judgment Day's clubhouse and made a mess of their couch.

Damian Priest took to his Instagram story to poke fun at JD McDonagh as he was irate at R-Truth for getting jelly roll fragments on the faction's couch on WWE RAW. McDonagh vowed to take care of Truth, but wound up getting shoved by popular musician Jelly Roll later on the show.

Priest took to his Instagram story to share a photo of himself, Mysterio, and McDonagh out to eat. The Archer of Infamy noted that McDonagh was still thinking about the couch in the picture seen below.

Priest pokes fun at McDonagh on Instagram.

Former WWE writer criticizes Damian Priest's booking on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo is not a fan of how the company is booking Damian Priest on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo blasted the company for having Damian Priest lose matches after winning the Money in the Bank contract on July 1. Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match to ensure a future title shot at a time and place of his choosing.

Russo noted that it is "simple maths" and "stupid" to have Priest lose matches after winning the Money in the Bank contract. The Archer of Infamy lost to Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel and was the superstar pinned in the Men's WarGames match last weekend.

"Not only that, bro [When asked about Priest not getting a pop]. Who did he wrestle at Crown Jewel? Bro, you can’t beat the guy who has got Money in the Bank. Do you know how stupid that is? You can’t beat the guy who has Money in the Bank, bro. That’s simple maths. That is so stupid." [From 1:05:56 - 1:06:29]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Priest has until July 1, 2024, to cash in his Money in the Bank contract for a title shot. Only time will tell when the WWE RAW star decides to cash in for a title match down the line.

When do you think Priest will decide to cash in for a WWE title shot?? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.