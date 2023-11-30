WWE Superstar apologizes to Finn Balor

The Judgment Day wreaks havoc across WWE, so it should be no surprise when another superstar apologizes for getting in their way. One WWE veteran has issued a comedic response to a recent altercation.

R-Truth returned to RAW on Monday in an "earlier today" segment featuring The Creed Brothers with Ivy Nile, Alpha Academy with Maxxine Dupri, The New Day, plus Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Jelly Roll. The 51-year-old Superstar showed up looking for "jelly rolls."

Later in the show, The Judgment Day found Truth eating jelly rolls in their clubhouse. Covered in sugar and making a mess, the veteran had words with the heels over WarGames, which they lost two nights before. The former 24/7 Champion was kicked out after saying he's glad Randy Orton is back.

Finn Balor later responded to a WWE on FOX tweet, which shared some images from the segment. Finn Balor replied and said their couch was destroyed, prompting Truth to apologize.

"My bad," he wrote.

Check out the exchange below:

JD McDonagh also responded to his leader's comments on the couch.

"Cream on the cushions! [face vomiting emoji]," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if the first-ever Truth vs. McDonagh match happens on RAW.

R-Truth is credited for saving a WWE TV segment

The return of R-Truth brought several comedic moments to World Wrestling Entertainment over the past few days, as has been the case throughout his lengthy career.

Fans and analysts usually have mixed opinions on whether Truth's comedic antics belong on a pro wrestling show. Still, at least one top name is crediting the former two-time United States Champion with saving a segment on RAW.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not a fan of backstage segments with The Judgment Day. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he blasted the aforementioned clubhouse segment while praising Truth.

"Bro, their vignettes in the back as a unit are horrible. I don't know who over there thinks they are good, they are horrible... He [R-Truth] saved it. He actually saved it, bro," Russo said.

Now that he's back, there's no word yet on what the company has planned for Truth. He is not assigned to RAW or SmackDown on the official company website roster, indicating he is a free agent.

