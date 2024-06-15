Damian Priest shares injury update following WWE Clash at the Castle

Damian Priest has provided an injury update to the WWE Universe following Clash at the Castle. The Judgment Day member successfully defended his title in the main event against Drew McIntyre.

The Archer of Infamy was able to pick up the victory today at the premium live event, but it certainly was a struggle. In the opening minutes of the match, Priest went for a running kick but got his ankle tangled in the ropes. At the press conference following WWE Clash at the Castle, Priest was asked about the botch and gave an injury update to fans.

"I mean, it feels like trash right now. I didn't even go to medical yet so I could do this and talk to you guys, and answer your questions. So, you are all welcome. The doctors will check it out but, I ain't going anywhere. I was able to beat Drew McIntyre on one foot so I'm pretty sure I'm good to go," said Priest.

Former WWE writer dislikes how Damain Priest is booked on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on how Damian Priest is presented on the red brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo stated that The Judgment Day's backstage segments left a lot to be desired. Russo also claimed that the promos take away from Damian Priest's character as the World Heavyweight Champion.

"Bro, these clubhouse skits again, ridiculous. Bro, here's what is really bad about it seriously. This is the worst thing about the clubhouse skits. They're really starting to make Damian Priest look like an idiot. They really are. They're at the point now, all this clubhouse stuff now, the same dialogue every week, the pass key and the room key, now they're really starting to make him look stupid," Russo said. [From 09:35 onwards]

The rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre appears far from over following WWE Clash at the Castle. It will be fascinating to see who challenges Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship next and how long the RAW star can hold onto the title moving forward.

