Damian Priest shares his honest reaction to Edge's surprise return at WWE SummerSlam

Former United States Champion Damian Priest recently commented on WWE Hall of Famer Edge returning at SummerSlam with a new character.

The Rated R Superstar went on a hiatus for several weeks after being kicked out of The Judgment Day, a group he started. He made a surprise return at The Biggest Party of the Summer during Finn Balor and Damian Priest's tag team match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. He helped The Mysterios defeat Judgment Day, turning babyface in the process.

During a recent interview with WrestleTalk, The Archer of Infamy stated that he was excited to see Edge at SummerSlam and would be interested in working with the WWE Hall of Famer at Clash at the Castle.

“So exciting, you know. Obviously having a legend like that returning, it’s good business for us. It’s only going to elevate The Judgment Day. It creates excitement for our fans. The idea of Clash At The Castle, the possibility of what can go down, what we can do, it’s all positive. So for us and myself personally, it’s exciting, it’s awesome. It’s some of the reasons, this is the stuff we love about what we do. So I’m all for it,” said Priest.

Damian Priest believes Raquel Rodriguez would be a good fit for The Judgment Day

During the same interview, the former United States Champion talked about potential recruitments for the group.

Damian Priest named SmackDown star Raquel Rodriguez as an addition to The Judgment Day.

"There’s many others. Raquel Gonzalez [Rodriguez] would totally fit. Obviously, there’s a relationship with Rhea [Ripley], the two of them. Raquel – most people don’t know this, when I first started in NXT, she was the first one I became close with and friends with. The very first person who accepted me in the locker room, so she always has a place by my side, especially in The Judgment Day."

The Judgment Day was involved in a brawl with Edge and The Mysterios in the main event of the latest episode of RAW. The WWE Hall of Famer swore to end the group that he started. It'll be interesting to see what transpires next on the red brand.

Do you think Raquel Rodriguez would be a good fit for The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments below!

