"It made my decision so easy to pledge my loyalty to you" Damian Priest on why he joined Edge's new stable

Edge and Damian Priest delivered a chilling promo on RAW after 'Mania following the former's WrestleMania win over AJ Styles.

At WrestleMania Night Two, The Rated R Superstar faced AJ Styles in a much-awaited dream match. Towards the end, Damian Priest made a surprise appearance at ringside, causing the Phenomenal One to get distracted and lose the match to Edge.

Following the stable's formation, both men appeared on Monday Night RAW. Edge expressed how he predicted Styles to face his judgment on WrestleMania before bringing out Damian Priest. The newest follower explained how he was lost for weeks before deciding to stop pleasing 'the sheep.' The Archer of Infamy finally made the easy decision to be on the same team as the Hall of Famer.

It didn't take long for The Phenomenal One to appear, attacking Priest before focusing on his former opponent. A con-chair-to was teased, but the former Punisher was quick to his feet and halted those plans. Edge delivered a spear to AJ, hinting at another con-chair-to before officials ran out.

After the show, it was announced that Priest would be facing Styles in a singles match for next week's Monday Night RAW.

Damian Priest is possibly not the only member of the new stable

Following WrestleMania, reports stated that multiple names were also suggested to join the new group. Some are NXT stars, while some are now performing on the main roster.

A few of the names mentioned were former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and the Liv for Brutality tag team member Rhea Ripley. No confirmation has been revealed about the other members or if there are going to be any additions to the list.

The former WWE Champion is not new to groups, teaming up with Randy Orton for Rated RKO, Christian for Edge and Christian, and notoriously with Lita. All groups have proved that The Ultimate Opportunist is a powerful character to be partnered with.

